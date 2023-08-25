CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for two people who were caught on surveillance video reportedly breaking into a neighborhood pool and stealing cash.

According to police, on Sunday, Aug. 19, two unidentified people broke into the Surreywood Pool snack bar and stole cash. Scott Soukuf, the vice president of the pool, said he believes the suspects used a crowbar to pry open the door to the snack bar, which is labeled “employees only.”

“When you break through a commercial door, that’s a bit of violence there. I mean…it’s not just jumping over and doing a swim, that’s intent to go and hoping there’s more than a $100 in there,” said Soukof.

Surveillance video shows the two people jumping over a fence and walking into the camera’s view near the pool. They were dressed in shorts, but were hiding their faces. Soukuf said they stole $100 and left damage to the door.

This isn’t the first time pool was targeted. In early June, two other thieves were arrested and charged for breaking in to and stealing from several area pools and clubhouses, including Surreywood.

Chesterfield Police arrested two 19-year-olds for those crimes. Surreywood reported a loss of $1,000 in damage, missing snacks and other inventory.

“You’re stealing away from pools that are struggling to stay alive,” said Soukof. “Every dollar that gets taken out of the pool in that way, is a dollar that has to be replaced and it goes to the members.”

Surreywood has security cameras and fences, but Soukup said there’s only so much they can do to secure the pool. So, he asked police to increase patrols around the area.

“Please stop. You know, it’s not worth it and we much rather have you come enjoy the pool as opposed to breaking in at night and making life harder for a lot of other people,” he said.

Anyone who recognizes the people seen in the video is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.