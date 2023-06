CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a crash that occurred near Pocahontas State Park Thursday morning.

The crash involved multiple vehicles and is located at the corner of Qualla Road and Newbys Bridge Road.

(Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

According to police, the crash was caused by the driver of a Nissan sedan who disregarded a stop sign.

There were no reported injuries.