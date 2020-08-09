Chesterfield Police investigating crash that left one woman dead

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police said they are investigating a Saturday afternoon accident that left one woman dead.
The Crash took place at 12:54 p.m. on Aug. 8, at Genito Road in the area of Brandermill Parkway.
Police said Kirsten Lynn Shelek, 47, was driving a 2019 Dodge Kick west on Genito Road when she drove off the road. She then re-entered the road, crossing incoming traffic and hitting a 2014 Subaru Forester head-on.
Shelek was transported to a local medical center where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Subaru was transported to a medical facility with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said they are continuing to investigate this crash.
