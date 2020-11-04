Chesterfield Police investigating fatal crash on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal crash on Hull Street Road that happened just after midnight.

According to a release, a 2008 Kia Sportage was traveling east Wednesday when it ran off the road into the median and overturned in the 19300 block at about 12:15 a.m.

Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified Wednesday morning as Kevin S. Jennings, 45, of Henrico.

Authorities say, at this point, the investigation indicates that both alcohol and lack of seat belt use are contributing factors in this crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.