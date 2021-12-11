Chesterfield Police investigating fatal crash on Northcreek Drive

Chesterfield County

Chesterfield Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead Saturday evening.

At around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1800 block of Northcreek Drive where a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado had hit an unoccupied vehicle.

Police believe the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving. They were taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

