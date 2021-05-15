Chesterfield police investigating fatal Friday night crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a single-car accident that killed one person on Friday night.

The accident occurred in the 12000 block of Old Stage Road around 9:30 p.m. May 14.

The driver of a 2003 Honda sedan veered off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are withholding the driver’s identity while they notify the next of kin. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

If you have any information about this accident, contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.