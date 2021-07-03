Chesterfield police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating Saturday afternoon’s fatal crash on Hull Street Road.

Police said the incident occurred in the 8600 block of Hull Street Road at about 12:50 p.m. on July 3. The department said the driver of a 2005 Ford Mustang was traveling east on Hull Street Road when the car ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, John Robert Thomas, 38, of Midlothian, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police said the passenger, an unidentified minor, was transported to the VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

CCPD said that speed is considered a factor in this crash.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.