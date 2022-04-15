CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect of a break-in at a business on Midlothian Turnpike.

According to Chesterfield Police, the suspect broke into a Pep Boys auto supply store on Midlothian Turnpike and then went into the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Robious Road where he and his car were captured by security cameras.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or his car is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.