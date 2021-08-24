Chesterfield Police investigating overnight robbery at CVS on Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are investigating an overnight robbery at the CVS on Midlothian Turnpike.

Officers said a man walked into the CVS at 8121 Midlothian Turnpike just before 1:30 a.m., possibly armed with a knife and demanded money. Authorities said he took cash from the register and ran off.

“He was wearing a blue bandana, black mask, white t-shirt, black pants, and white shoes. There appears to be a fake ponytail attached to the blue bandana,” police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.