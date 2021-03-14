Chesterfield Police investigating possible abduction

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police is investigating a suspicious incident it says could be an abduction.

Officers responded near N. White Mountain Drive and Rotunda Lane on March 13 for reports of a suspicious incident. Upon arriving, police say officers viewed surveillance footage from a nearby homeowner which appeared to show a person get out of a vehicle, assault a woman, and forcibly put her in the car. Eventually, the video shows the car leaving the area onto N. Enon Church Road.

Officers searched the neighborhood for anyone who may have seen anything or know the persons involved.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.