Chesterfield police investigating second fatal shooting today

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department said it is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Saturday afternoon at Handel Court.

Officers responded to a service call for a man lying on the ground in the 5500 block of Handel Court around 3:15 p.m. on July 3. When police arrived they found the man was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

CCPD said it is withholding the victim’s identity at this time.

This is the second fatal shooting the department has responded to today. The first took place at 4:11 a.m. on Lancers Boulevard near Walmsley Boulevard. Police said they found one victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are still investigating both incidents.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.