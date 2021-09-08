Chesterfield police investigating sexual assault at Bensley Park

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department said it is investigating a sexual assault that took place at Bensley Park on Tuesday.

Police said they responded to a report of a female who had been sexually assaulted at about 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 7, at Bensley Park on 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road.

The victim said she was walking on the paved path around the park’s soccer fields when an unknown man came up to her from behind and grabbed her inappropriately over her clothes. When the victim pulled away, the suspect threw her to the ground and ran down the path into a wooded area that leads to an apartment complex.

The victim ran to a nearby rec center for help, which is when the police were called. She was later taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with a thin build, and that he wore a blue hoodie with the hood up and tightly pulled around his face, in addition to sunglasses.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident and ask anyone with any information to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.