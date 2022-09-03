CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are continuing their investigation into the death of a person who was found in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 3.

8News arrived at the scene to find Rockwood Park Apartment Complex’s parking lot filled with people. Yellow caution tape encircled the white vehicle where the victim was found.

A tow truck removes the white vehicle where the victim was found. Photo: Howard Williams / 8News.

Captain of Chesterfield Police Jason Seamster walked 8News through the information that the department currently has.

“We got a call in the 3300 block of Courthouse Road for a subject in a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound,” Seamster said.

A resident of the Chesterfield residential community told 8News that after hearing screams echo outside his window, he stepped out onto his balcony a little after 8 a.m. and saw heavy police presence.

Officers spent the morning speaking with neighbors, friends and family members of the victim to learn more information.

Seamster said at this point there are still many unanswered questions. “We try to approach every investigation as unknown,” he said.

Heavy police presence around 11 a.m. at the scene of the shooting. Photo: Howard Williams / 8News.

8News spoke with a man who said he was a friend of the victim. He said the victim was an adult male and that he is still in shock to hear what happened, adding that the ‘senseless violence’ has to stop.

Police are withholding the victim’s identity until they can first contact family members, but urge any members of the community who may have information to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

The department is looking for leads to help with their investigation into the incident. “We don’t want to label something until we have evidence,” Seamster told 8News.