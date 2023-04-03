CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate two alleged robberies that occurred over the past few months.

On Friday, March 31, two men allegedly robbed the Sunoco convenience store on 14600 Time Square Drive at 10:31 p.m. One suspect reportedly showed a gun to the employee and demanded money. The suspect took money and cigarettes before both suspects ran away. Nobody was hurt, according to police.

Police are looking for two Black men. One is described as being 5-foot-10-inches tall and the other is reportedly 5-foot-8-inches tall. Both suspects wore dark-colored hoodies and pants with black face masks.

Chesterfield Police is looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed a convenience store Friday night. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

In January, one man reportedly walked into Your Store — a convenience store in the 700 block of Adkins Road — and held an employee at gunpoint and demanded the employee open the store’s safe. This incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on January 31. The suspect stole money and cigarettes before leaving the store on foot.

Police are searching for a suspect described as a Black male standing about 6 feet tall. He was reportedly wearing all-black clothes and a black face mask.

Chesterfield convenience store armed robbery suspect (Photo: Chesterfield County Police)

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.