CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a reported shooting incident on Branders Bridge Road — and they are asking the public for help.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. on March 27. However, a post about the incident has been making the rounds on social media nearly two months after it occurred.

According to the police report, an adult male was driving along Branders Bridge Road, in the area of the train tracks near where Chester and Colonial Heights meet, when he said that a black sedan came up quickly behind him and passed him, nearly hitting an oncoming car. Police told 8News that the man reported the sedan, then stopped in front of him. Two women and one man — all believed to be in their late teens or early 20s — exited the car and started yelling at him and beating on his vehicle.

“They all just continued to go to the silver car behind them, which was the elderly gentleman, and hitting, hollering, beating on the car,” said, Timothy McAvoy, who told 8News that he was driving past the scene on his way to the grocery store with his family.

“As I’m coming up to get right next to it, I seen a fellow in the black car. He had a big, black, puffy jacket on, and he’d come out with what looked to me was a snub-nose shotgun,” he said. “That was when I knew it was pretty serious.”

McAvoy, an Army veteran, said that he was tempted to get out of this vehicle and intervene, but he had his wife and two daughters in the car. He said he was concerned about their safety.

“I couldn’t put my family in jeopardy,” he said. “I just kind of matted the gas and did a little burnout right there beside them to startle everybody, and right when it happened, the old guy just took off, and I heard a loud bang.”

Credit: 8News WRIC

A post circulating on social media mentioned an automatic weapon. Chesterfield Police did not confirm what type of firearm was used. However, a spokesperson noted that authorities found evidence that a shooting did occur.

“We rolled up on a disaster,” McAvoy said. “It all happened so fast.”

McAvoy said he’s since gotten in touch with the man who was reportedly shot at.

“I felt heartbroken,” he said. “You could hear the fear in his voice, and he even stated — he said, ‘I’ll never go back down that road again.’ […] Nobody should have to live in fear for their life.”

Police said that their investigation has yet to turn up any leads, but that the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident. Authorities are asking members of the public who might have information about what happened to come forward. McAvoy shared that same sentiment with 8News.

“[It would] be nice if other people would come forward and just report what they see when they see it,” he said. “Maybe, the world would be a little safer.”

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251, or call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.