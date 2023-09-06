CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say stole over $1,300 worth of items from a Lowe’s hardware store.

According to police, the man pictured stole over $1,300 of merchandise from the Lowe’s located at 1512 Koger Center Boulevard, near the Chesterfield Towne Center Mall on Thursday, Aug. 10. Police say the suspect was seen leaving the area in a white sedan.

Photo: Chesterfield Police

Photo: Chesterfield Police

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or his car is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.