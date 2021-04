CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department has located an 18-year-old woman almost a week after she went missing.

They said Grace E. Davis, 18, of Powhatan, was last seen at about 6 p.m. on April 15, in the 10000 block of Midlothian Turnpike. She was reported missing by relatives on Friday, April 16.

Police announced that she had been found on Wednesday.