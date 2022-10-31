Chesterfield Police are looking for the man pictured in connection to an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven on Woods Edge Road. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed a 7-Eleven on Woods Edge Road.

According to police, at around 4:47 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, a man walked into the 7-Eleven at 15840 Woods Edge Road, took out a gun and demanded money from the clerk. After taking cash, the man left the store on foot.

The suspect is described as a slender Black man standing over six feet tall, wearing a black mask, royal blue hoodie, light blue jeans and black, white and red sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.