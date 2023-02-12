CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a man who they say robbed a 7-Eleven north of the Chester area.

According to police, at around 7:50 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, an unknown man walked into a 7-Eleven on the 9700 block of Route 1 with a knife and demanded money. After getting an undetermined amount of cash, the man ran out of the store.

The suspect is described as an approximately 6′ tall Black man wearing black pants, a black shirt, a black jacket and a black face mask. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 703-748-1251.