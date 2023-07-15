CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two people who they say robbed a 7-Eleven early Saturday morning.

According to police, at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, three people walked into the 7-Eleven at 5549 Belmont Road, took out firearms and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undetermined amount of cash, the suspects ran out of the store.

The first suspect is described as a Black male with a medium build, standing about 6′ wearing a black hoodie, light-colored jeans, black shoes and a dark-colored ski mask.

The second suspect is described as a Black male with a medium build, standing about 5’8″ wearing a black hoodie, black pants with white stripes, black and white shoes and a dark-colored ski mask.

The third suspect is described as a Black make with a medium build standing about 6′ wearing a black hoodie, grey pants, black shoes and a dark-colored ski mask.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.