Chesterfield Police say the person pictured is believed to be involved in three larceny incidents across the county. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person they say is involved in several larceny incidents.

According to police, the person pictured is believed to be involved in three larceny incidents at ABC stores across Chesterfield County.

Anyone who recognizes the person or believes they may have seen them is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.