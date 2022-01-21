Chesterfield Police looking for armed robbers who broke into apartment, held residents at gunpoint

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who broke into a home, armed with handguns, and stole multiple firearms in November.

It happened on Nov. 2 at the Cloverleaf Lake Townhouse Apartments off Chippenham Parkway.

Crime Solvers said two male suspects entered a home on Amster Road and held several people at gunpoint.

They stole multiple firearms from inside the home before running away, according to police.

If you have any information, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.