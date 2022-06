CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say has stolen several catalytic converters.

According to police, the man pictured stole catalytic converters and tools from a business on Hull Street Road several times between Saturday, June 18 and Monday, June 20.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to the thefts is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.