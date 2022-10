According to police, counterfeit checks were deposited into a third-party bank account and cashed by the person pictured. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a check fraud suspect.

According to police, counterfeit checks were deposited into a third-party bank account and cashed by the person pictured.

Anyone who believes they may recognize the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.