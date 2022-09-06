CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say is suspected of stealing lottery tickets from a gas station on Midlothian Turnpike before cashing in the winning tickets at stores around the area.

According to police, the front door of a Shell gas station on the 8000 block of Midlothian Turnpike was smashed on Thursday, July 14 and cigarettes and lottery tickets were stolen.

Photo: Chesterfield Police

Later, winning lottery tickets taken from the gas station were cashed in at various stores around the area by the man pictured.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.