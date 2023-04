CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two men who they say were involved in a larceny and credit card fraud incident last week.

According to Sgt. Rollins of Chesterfield Police, the incident took place in the Midlothian area on Friday, April 7. The victim’s wallet was stolen and their cards were used to buy gift cards.

Anyone who recognizes the men pictured is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.