CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a larceny suspect after an incident which took place in early October.

According to police, the incident took place on Oct. 10 at a Lowe’s located at 2601 Wier Place in the Chester area of Chesterfield County. The suspect passed all point-of sale systems on his way out of the store with items which hadn’t been paid for.

The suspect was stopped by an employee after leaving the store, but only some of what he took was recovered before he left the area. Police say the suspect has been seen in the store on prior occasions, always arriving and leaving the area on foot.

During the Oct. 10 incident, the suspect, who was wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants and black shoes, was captured by security cameras. Anyone who recognizes him or has information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251. Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information.