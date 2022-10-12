CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are currently seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a man they say has been taking items from Lowe’s stores without paying for them.

According to a statement from police, the suspect’s M.O. is going into local Lowe’s stores, putting ‘big ticket’ items in his cart and then trying to return them. If the return gets denied, then the suspect simply walks out of the store with the item without paying.

Photo: Chesterfield Police / Twitter

Photo: Chesterfield Police / Twitter

Photo: Chesterfield Police / Twitter

Anyone who has seen this man or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-0660 or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app. Those who send tips using either method will have the option to remain anonymous.