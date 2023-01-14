CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say stole from cars parked outside two schools.

According to police, on Thursday, Jan. 12, the man pictured smashed a window of a car parked at Bensley Elementary on the 6600 block of Strathmore Road and stole a purse. Cards taken from the purse were then used at a nearby Walmart to buy around $2,000 worth of items.

Police say that, beforehand, the same man was seen at Thomas Dale High School on West Hundred Road, where he stole a license plate off a truck parked outside and tried to enter other vehicles.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or has information related to either incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.