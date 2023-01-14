CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say used credit cards he stole from a parked car.

According to police, the man pictured stole credit cards from a car parked at Chesterfield Towne Center mall. He then used the cards to buy sunglasses, shoes, video game consoles and gift cards.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.