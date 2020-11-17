Chesterfield police looking for man missing since October

Ryan D. Bondurant, 38, was last heard from on Oct. 14. Relatives said Bondurant said he told them planned to check out of an Econo Lodge at 2310 Indian Hill Road on that day, but has not been seen or heard from since.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department said they are looking for a man who has been missing since October.

Ryan D. Bondurant, 38, of Chesterfield.

Ryan D. Bondurant, 38, was last heard from on Oct. 14. Relatives said Bondurant told them he planned to check out of an Econo Lodge at 2310 Indian Hill Road on that day, but has not been seen or heard from since.

Police describe Bondurant as a white man who is about 6 feet tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Bondurant’s whereabouts is asked to reach out to the department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

LATEST HEADLINES: