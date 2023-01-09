Photo: Chesterfield Police

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help locating a man who police say is wanted for sex crimes involving children.

According to police, 39-year-old Rigoberto Jop Sosa is wanted for carnal knowledge and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Sosa is a 5’5″ white man who weighs 125 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone who believes they may have seen Sosa or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.