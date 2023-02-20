CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help locating a man who they say is wanted on several charges related to indecent liberties with a child.

Photo: Chesterfield Police

According to police, 18-year-old Luis Fernando Landaverde-Urias is wanted for two counts of carnal knowledge and two counts of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 13.

Landaverde-Urias is described as a 5’7″ Hispanic man, weighing approximately 140 pounds. He also has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Landaverde-Urias or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.