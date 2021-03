CHESETERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a man who attempted to gain access to Bob Moates Sports Shop on Feb. 28.

The shop sells guns in addition to other hunting and fishing supplies.

CCPD says the man appears to be 18-25 years old.

A video of the attempted break-in can be seen here.

To report information to police contact Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or go to p3tips.com/699.