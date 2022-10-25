Anyone who recognizes the person or car pictured is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for the suspect of a burglary of Maya’s Market on Hull Street Road.

According to police, on Thursday, Oct. 20, the suspect was dropped off at the store in a silver four-door sedan, then shattered the front door of the business and took cash from the register. Both the suspect and the car were captured on security cameras.

Police believe the same suspect may have been responsible for two similar incidents that took place that same night in Amelia County, as well as one on Monday, Oct. 3 at the 360 Get N’ Go, which is also on Hull Street Road.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to these incidents is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.