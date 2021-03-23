Chesterfield police looking for missing 18-year-old last seen on Sunday

Jamia W. Porter, 18, was last seen by relatives when she was dropped off at her job in the 7000 block of Tim Price Way at about 12:30 p.m. on March 21.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday.

Police said Jamia W. Porter, 18, was last seen by relatives when she was dropped off at her job in the 7000 block of Tim Price Way at about 12:30 p.m. on March 21. When they returned to pick Porter up at 9 p.m. they couldn’t find her.

Porter is described as about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds and has brown eyes and light-colored hair.

Anyone with information about Porter’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.