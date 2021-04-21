Chesterfield Police looking for missing man last seen on Monday

Eugene A. Ayala Jr., 59, was last seen on April 19, at his home on the 2300 block of McKesson Drive. He was reported missing by his wife on Wednesday, April 21.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who was last seen on Monday.

Police said Eugene A. Ayala Jr., 59, was last seen on April 19, at his home on the 2300 block of McKesson Drive. He was reported missing by his wife on Wednesday, April 21.

Officials describe Ayala as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 285 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a San Francisco 49’s sweatshirt, blue tank top and blue jeans.

CCPD added Ayala may be driving his silver, two-door, 2000 Honda Civic displaying Virginia tags ULM-3575.

Anyone with information about Ayala’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.