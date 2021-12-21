Chesterfield police looking for missing man with mental health issues

William A. Arpe, 27, of the 19400 block of Varanda Lane, is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. (Photo: Chesterfield Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man with mental health issues.

Police said William A. Arpe, 27, of the 19400 block of Varanda Lane, was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Arpe is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. CPD said is also believed to be suffering from “unspecified mental health issues.”

Anyone with information about Apre’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.