Chesterfield police looking for missing man

CHESTEFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for a missing man who was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 24.

James W. Sale, 65, was last seen at about 2 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 24, leaving his home on the 7100 block of Lake Caroline Drive with friends. He is in need of prescription medication.

Sale is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 280 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red stripped shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about Sale’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 app.

