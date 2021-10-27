Chesterfield police looking for person who robbed Wing Command on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This thief was looking for more than just chicken when they broke into the Wing Command on Hull Street Road early Wednesday morning.

The Chesterfield Police Department said they are looking for a person who broke into the restaurant on the morning of Oc. 27. They removed two cash registers and took the money inside of them.

Here are images of the thief that were captured on a security camera:

The Chesterfield Police Department said they are looking for this person who broke into the restaurant early Wednesday morning. (Photo: CCPD)

Anyone with information about this person or crime is asked to contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or online here.