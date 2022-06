CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say robbed a vape store on Midlothian Turnpike.

According to police, the man pictured stole cash from Dr. Dank’s Vape, Tobacco & Hookah shop near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Chippenham Parkway on Wednesday, May 25.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.