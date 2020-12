CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a trailer thief. Someone in a white single cab pickup truck stole a trailer from the parking lot of 10702 Hull Street Road.

Around 5 a.m. on Nov. 27 the truck connected to the silver Pace trailer and drove away with it. Police say the trailer has personalized tags.

Anyone with information about the theft can call Crime Solvers at (804)-748-0660.