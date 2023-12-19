CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a suspect who may have shoplifted from a Target in the Chester area of the county.

Police said the suspect concealed items in large storage bins and shoplifted from the store.

The suspect was seen arriving and leaving in the vehicle pictured below, which has distinct damages to the front driver-side area.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking the public’s help to find a suspect who may have shoplifted from a Target in the Chester area of the county. (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.