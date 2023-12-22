CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect involved in an attempted abduction reported in a Midlothian neighborhood.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, police responded to the 14200 block of Newgate Road for the report of an attempted abduction that took place in the area around 15 to 20 minutes earlier.

According to police, a male juvenile reported that he was walking home when a red truck pulled up beside him. The driver of the truck spoke to the juvenile and claimed to have been sent by a relative to pick him up.

When the juvenile refused to get in the vehicle and ran away, the driver reportedly got out of his truck and chased the juvenile on foot for a short distance, before the driver went back in his truck and drove away. According to officials, the juvenile was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white male who is about 40 years old, with short hair. According to police, he was wearing a blue sweatshirt.

The suspect’s truck is described as an older-model, two-door red pickup truck with rust near the wheels.

Police continue to investigate this incident and encourage residents in the area to check surveillance cameras for images of the suspected vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.