CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for a suspect linked to a catalytic converter theft.

Police said the theft occurred on June 28, in the 10600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Security footage shows a man leaving a silver four-door Sedan, maybe a Hyundai Elantra. Police describe the suspect as a man with a tattoo on his right forearm.

CCPD said tips can be sent anonymously to Crime Solvers online here or by calling 804-748-0660.