Chesterfield police looking for suspect who robbed CVS

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed a CVS on Midlothian Turnpike early Thursday morning.

Police said at about 3:19 a.m. on July 15, a man entered the CVS on 8121 Midlothian Turnpike. He then passed a note and demanded money from the store clerk. Once he received the money, the suspect fled on foot.

CCPD said no one was injured during this incident.

The suspect is described as a man about 5’8′ and weighs around 180 pounds. He was wearing a black mask, dark green hoodie, blue jeans, black sneakers with white soles and a backpack with an orange stripe on it.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.