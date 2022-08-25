CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a person they say stole a wallet at a store.

Photo: Sgt. Rollins, Chesterfield Police

Photo: Sgt. Rollins, Chesterfield Police

Photo: Sgt. Rollins, Chesterfield Police

Photo: Sgt. Rollins, Chesterfield Police

Photo: Sgt. Rollins, Chesterfield Police

Anyone who recognizes the person or vehicle pictured is asked to call Crime Solvers at 703-748-0660.