CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking residents of the Richmond region to be on the lookout for two men and two women suspected of scamming several stores.

According to police, one of the suspects will approach a cashier to check out before another member of the group causes some kind of distraction. The distraction draws attention away from the transaction, and the suspects walk out of the store having paid far less than what they actually owed.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking residents of the Richmond region to be on the lookout for two men and two women suspected of scamming several stores. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Police say the suspects have carried this scheme out at several stores around Chesterfield, including a Food Lion and Best Buy.

One of the women is described as having reddish-brown hair, the other is described as having brown hair with blonde highlights. Three of the four suspects were seen wearing dark sweatshirts and jackets — and the fourth was seen wearing a bright yellow leather jacket.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects — or believes they may have seen this scam take place in person — is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.