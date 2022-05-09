CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for public support in finding these two wanted fugitives.

Lois Alba Yankah, 37, is wanted for failure to appear in court for a felony charge and obtaining money by false pretenses. Yankah is a 5-foot 4-inch tall, Black female, weighing 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Jeremiah Earl Ford, 44, is wanted for conspiracy to violate the Drug Control Act. Ford is a White male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 6-foot tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Lois Alba Yankah (Courtesy of Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Jeremiah Earl Ford (Courtesy of Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Crime Solvers is asking anyone with information on the location of Yankah or Ford to call 804-748-0660 or use the p3Tips mobile app. They guarantee you will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.