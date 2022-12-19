CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a shoplifting suspect who they say stole from the same TJ Maxx clothing store on two occasions.

According to police, on Oct. 17 and Nov. 5, the woman pictured took numerous items from the TJ Maxx on Route 1 in the Chester area and left the store without paying.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to either incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.